Information for screen reader users

This outlook page includes text summaries, a video, and interactive maps. The summaries identify key map characteristics and current climate influences. Alternative text versions with static maps, are also available from the following links:

The functionality of this page consists of two panels: the Menu panel and the Content panel. Making a selection in the Menu panel changes the content in the Content panel.

When the selected content is a map, a text based search function is located before the map. Submitting a location via this search will display the value (for example temperature or rainfall) for the location. Most maps are also preceded with a set of time period buttons. The default period is for 3 month outlooks.

Both panels start with a level 2 heading, so you can jump between the two headings by pressing the 2 key for most screen readers.